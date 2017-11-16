Mariah Carey has been forced to cancel the beginning of her forthcoming Christmas tour on doctor’s orders. Earlier this year, Mariah announced that she’d be hitting the road for a festive world tour named after her hit single, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. However, on Wednesday night (15 November), the diva announced she’d be scrapping the first dates of her show, after falling ill.

Mat Hayward via Getty Images The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey

Addressing her “lambs” (how she chooses to address her fans, for reasons we’re still not totally familiar with), she explained: “Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu.” She went on to explain that she would be forced to miss “the first several” dates of her ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ tour, claiming: “I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”