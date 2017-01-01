Mariah Carey ended 2016 in spectacuarly awkward fashion, after she suffered the mother of all lip sync fails during a New Year’s Eve performance.

The singer had a meltdown after totally botching her set during New York’s Times Square celebrations, which aired as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’.

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Mariah Carey had a massive lip sync fail as she performed in Times Square

After opening proceedings with a rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, the backing track to Mariah’s 1991 hit ‘Emotions’ kicked in, but it seemed some of the pre-recorded vocals she’d expected to mime along to werent there.

But instead of, ya know, actually singing it, Mariah just gave up and strutted around the stage, telling the audience: “We didn’t have a check for this song... we’re missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is.

“I’m just going to let the audience sing.”

CR-RINGE!

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Well, this is awkward

At another point, she was heard saying: “We didn’t have a sound check for this New Year’s baby, it is what it is. Get these monitors on please.”

She then turned to one of her dancers and said: “Just for laughs, do the lift.”

She then added: “I wanted a holiday too, can’t I just have one?”

Michael Stewart via Getty Images "Just for laughs, do the lift."

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Mariah was NOT impressed

But if you thought it couldn’t get worse, it did.

As she then moved on to perform ‘We Belong Together’ (with the vocals for her to mime along to all present and correct), she didn’t even attempt to disguise the fact she was lip syncing, pulling the microphone away from her mouth at various points, while her vocal continued to play.

After the toe-curling six-minute performance finally came to an end, a visably annoyed Mariah stormed off stage, announcing: “It just don’t get any better.”

Michael Stewart via Getty Images And it had all started so well...

We can only imagine what happened once she got off the stage, but we envisige that a LOT of people will have started 2017 with a very big dressing down from Mimi.

Mind you, she later brushed off criticism of the car-crash performance on Twitter in typical Mariah style, claiming “shit happens”.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

“Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” she wrote.

Oh Mariah, never change, you ridiculous human being.

