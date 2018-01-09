Meryl Streep has opened up about the mishap at this year’s Golden Globes which saw her return to her seat only to discover Mariah Carey sitting in it.

During the ceremony, Meryl shared a table with her co-stars from the upcoming film ‘The Post’, and was seated next to its director, Steven Spielberg.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about her “wild night” at the awards show, the actress specifically discussed the moment she returned to her place after a commercial break, only to find one of the music industry’s most infamous divas sitting in it.