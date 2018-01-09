Meryl Streep has opened up about the mishap at this year’s Golden Globes which saw her return to her seat only to discover Mariah Carey sitting in it.
During the ceremony, Meryl shared a table with her co-stars from the upcoming film ‘The Post’, and was seated next to its director, Steven Spielberg.
Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about her “wild night” at the awards show, the actress specifically discussed the moment she returned to her place after a commercial break, only to find one of the music industry’s most infamous divas sitting in it.
When asked about it by Jimmy, Meryl joked: “Bitch stole my seat! I came over and there she was, next to Spielberg. Sucking up.
“She said, ‘oh my god they made me sit down’, because they make you… wherever you are everyone has to drop to their seat.”
Meryl did offer to let her keep the seat, even suggesting she sit on Mimi’s lap because, as she put it, “it looked comfy”.
Mariah previously told her side of the mix-up on her Twitter page…
We look forward to seeing whether Mariah’s “mingling” means she’s bagged herself a spot in the next Spielberg film.
Meryl had been nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for her performance in ‘The Post’, while Mariah was up for Best Original Song for her contribution to the Nativity-themed cartoon, ‘The Star’.
On the night, Meryl made headlines when she and a number of other A-list actresses attended the ceremony with activists who’ve worked towards securing women’s rights and promoting gender equality.
Guests also wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, showing solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.