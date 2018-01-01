Mariah Carey made a triumphant return to the ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ stage on Sunday night, a year on from her infamous lip sync debacle, making only the briefest of pauses to request some hot tea.
The pop diva was one of the stars on the line-up for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’, performing live from Times Square to help see in 2018 in style.
However, with temperatures in New York hitting below freezing over the course of the evening, Mimi was clearly feeling the chill, and did not mind voicing it as she took to the stage.
She told the crowds: “They told me there would be tea. Oh… this is a disaster.”
As she prepared to launch into a rendition of her signature ballad, ‘Hero’, Mariah added: “Okay well we’ll just have to ― I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea.
“We’re going to try to do this right for you because I just want to show my appreciation for everyone that speaks out for justice and tries to make the world a better place.”
“Like everybody else”. Perish. The. Thought.
Her performance, which fortunately for Mariah went off without a hitch, came exactly a year after she wound up making headlines for all the wrong reasons, when her 2017 got off to a shaky start thanks to a mix-up involving pre-recorded vocals.
The toe-curling performance wound up being blamed on “the production team” by Mariah, who claimed in the aftermath that she’d been “foiled” by the bosses of the New Year celebration.