Mariah Carey made a triumphant return to the ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ stage on Sunday night, a year on from her infamous lip sync debacle, making only the briefest of pauses to request some hot tea.

The pop diva was one of the stars on the line-up for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’, performing live from Times Square to help see in 2018 in style.

However, with temperatures in New York hitting below freezing over the course of the evening, Mimi was clearly feeling the chill, and did not mind voicing it as she took to the stage.