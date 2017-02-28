Mariah Carey has attempted to set the record straight over reports that she is feuding with ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
The ‘We Belong Together’ diva and Nick split in 2014, six years after first tying the knot, eventually divorcing last year, with reports in the National Enquirer suggesting that Mariah was planning to sue her ex-husband for full custody of their five-year-old twins.
However, she has now posted a statement on her Twitter and Instagram pages, insisting that this is not the case.
She wrote: “There’s no validity or truth to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family.
“Nick is the father of my children, we will always stand up for each other, have each other’s backs and and we will always remain a strong family.”
Nick responded to the accusations himself last week, heavily suggesting that he’d be filing a lawsuit against the publication for defamation.
He fumed: “I’m a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever.
“I felt like releasing this so called journalist’s info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the universe.”
Although things between herself and Nick now look amicable, Mariah previously appeared to diss him in her song, ‘Infinity’, released in the aftermath of their break-up.
Since splitting from Nick, she briefly got together with tycoon James Packer, though they ended their engagement at the end of last year, and Mariah is now dating one of the former backing dancers from her ‘Sweet, Sweet Fantasy’ world tour, as revealed in her E! reality series, ‘Mariah’s World’.