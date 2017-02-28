Mariah Carey has attempted to set the record straight over reports that she is feuding with ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

The ‘We Belong Together’ diva and Nick split in 2014, six years after first tying the knot, eventually divorcing last year, with reports in the National Enquirer suggesting that Mariah was planning to sue her ex-husband for full custody of their five-year-old twins.

However, she has now posted a statement on her Twitter and Instagram pages, insisting that this is not the case.