BWR-PR’s Nicole Perna has taken aim at the production company behind the show, slamming claims the ‘Fantasy’ superstar was unprepared and stating she rehearsed for three hours, without problems, the night before.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters Mariah Carey

However, a source from the Dick Clark productions company has hit back, telling Variety: “To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.

Meanwhile, the singer was busy addressing the incident on Twitter, shrugging it off in a fantastically Mariah fashion:

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

What a woman.

Lip Sync Fails

Lip Sync Fails 1 of 11 Cheryl is just one star who's suffered a lip sync fail... Scroll through for more Share this slide: Channel 4