Royal Marine Alexander Blackman could be freed from prison within weeks after the Court Martial Appeal Court on Tuesday sentenced him to seven years for the manslaughter of an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan.

The 42-year-old had his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter earlier this month by five judges.

Blackman, from Taunton, Somerset, was convicted in November 2013 by a court martial in Bulford, Wiltshire, and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 10 years. The sentence was later reduced to a minimum of eight years.