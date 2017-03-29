Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen has accused a BBC presenter of warmongering, snapping at a question probing her resilience to Russian aggression.

Le Pen, who heads Front National and is leading the French Presidential race, went into a furious rant when asked if she would protect the Baltic nations that straddle Europe’s border with Russia.

“You want war at all costs,” she raged at Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis in an interview on Tuesday.

“What is your problem? You want to go to war. Do you like war? You want conflicts - you want us to start World War Three!