Stylist magazine has responded to claims it was “normalising fascism” with its cover featuring Marine Le Pen.

The free women’s weekly magazine has profiled Le Pen’s fight to become French president, after she made it to the second round of voting in the election which takes place on Sunday.

Its article emphasises Le Pen’s efforts to detoxify the Far Right, anti-immigration Front National, which has been defined by hostility to immigration and accused of Islamophobia.

Le Pen’s steps to detoxify the party include expelling her own father for saying the Holocaust was merely “a detail of history”.

But she has been criticised for insensitive comments about the Holocaust, having said France was not responsible for the rounding up of Jews to be sent to concentration camps during the Nazi occupation.