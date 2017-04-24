Far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen says she is temporarily stepping down as Front National leader in what is seen as an effort to avoid her party’s label scuppering her chances of victory.

The announcement means Le Pen will still advance to the presidential run-off on May 7 with Emmanuel Macron, but not under the party’s banner.

The FN was founded by her father, Jean Marie, in 1972, and Le Pen has attempted to de-toxify the party’s racist, anti-Semitic image in recent years.

Le Pen said tonight:

“I have always considered that the president is the president of all the French. Under this banner, he or she must unite all the French. “Tonight, I am no longer the president of the Front National. I am the presidential candidate.” “I will be above partisan considerations.”