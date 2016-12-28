Father Gifts Daughter A Pride Flag For Christmas With The Sweetest Note

A retired US Marine who gifted his daughter Dakotah a pride flag for Christmas has melted hearts across the globe.
Dakotah explained that she’d asked her father for a rainbow flag this year, to hang in her room.
But rather than just buying her the flag, Dakotah’s father wrote a touching letter about the flag, adding that he’d be proud to hang it outside their home.
The letter read: “When I saw that a gay Pride flag was on your list, at first I thought it was an odd request. But after thinking about it, I think I know why.
“I reckon that you feel that everyone else in the family, except grandma, has a flag that represents someone we were/are a part of. I have the Marine Corps, grandpa and mom have the Navy, and Darr has the Army.
“So it makes sense that you would want a flag to represent something you are a part of.”
He continued: “I present you with this flag, to display how you would like. In the spring, when I hang the flags up, I would be proud to hang yours up.
“Love you, Dad.”
Dakotah said she only wanted the flag for her room, but her father - who was a Marine for 20 years - had bigger plans.
She later tweeted to say that he’d hung it outside their home and, understandably, many were touched by the act.
Dakotah’s tweet about her father’s thoughtful present has since been shared 61,000 times.
She later wrote: “I just want to thank everyone for their kind words! I didn’t think it [would] blow up, I just wanted to show the most touching gift I’ve gotten.”