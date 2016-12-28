Father Gifts Daughter A Pride Flag For Christmas With The Sweetest Note

A retired US Marine who gifted his daughter Dakotah a pride flag for Christmas has melted hearts across the globe.

Dakotah explained that she’d asked her father for a rainbow flag this year, to hang in her room.

But rather than just buying her the flag, Dakotah’s father wrote a touching letter about the flag, adding that he’d be proud to hang it outside their home.

My dad got me the best Christmas present I have ever received this year. pic.twitter.com/uGcvWdsUxI — BadBee 🌵 (@SatanKotah) December 25, 2016

The letter read: “When I saw that a gay Pride flag was on your list, at first I thought it was an odd request. But after thinking about it, I think I know why.

“I reckon that you feel that everyone else in the family, except grandma, has a flag that represents someone we were/are a part of. I have the Marine Corps, grandpa and mom have the Navy, and Darr has the Army.

“So it makes sense that you would want a flag to represent something you are a part of.”

He continued: “I present you with this flag, to display how you would like. In the spring, when I hang the flags up, I would be proud to hang yours up.

“Love you, Dad.”

Dakotah said she only wanted the flag for her room, but her father - who was a Marine for 20 years - had bigger plans.

She later tweeted to say that he’d hung it outside their home and, understandably, many were touched by the act.

@SatanKotah kinda wanted to cry that was so cute — juju (@julie_schlosh) December 25, 2016

@SatanKotah no lie that made me a little teary eyed... Happy for you! — Karisa (@KarisaLeann) December 25, 2016

Dakotah’s tweet about her father’s thoughtful present has since been shared 61,000 times.

She later wrote: “I just want to thank everyone for their kind words! I didn’t think it [would] blow up, I just wanted to show the most touching gift I’ve gotten.”