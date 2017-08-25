A white supremacist has been put to death in Florida with an anaesthetic never used before, becoming the first white man to be executed for killing a black victim in the state’s history.

Mark Asay was pronounced dead at 6.22pm local time at the state prison in Starke, in what was Florida’s first execution in more than 18 months.

According to the Death Penalty Information Centre, Asay was the first white man to be executed in Florida for killing a black man. At least 20 black men have been executed for killing white victims since the state reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

The 53-year-old, who was convicted of two racially motivated murders, received a three-drug injection that began with the anaesthetic, etomidate.

Though approved by the Florida Supreme Court, etomidate has been criticised by some as being unproven in an execution. Etomidate replaced midazolam, which became harder to acquire after many drug companies began refusing to provide it for executions.

Prosecutors say Asay made racist comments in the 1987 fatal shooting of a 34-year-old black man, Robert Lee Booker. Asay was also convicted of the 1987 murder of Robert McDowell, 26, who was mixed race, white and Hispanic.