Mark Carney Mocks Boris Johnson Over 'Pro-Cake' Brexit Policy

Britain’s top banker took a dig at Boris Johnson today as he questioned whether Brexit would lead to “a land of cake and consumption.”

The Foreign Secretary famously remarked he is “pro having my cake and pro eating it” when it comes to the EU – suggesting the UK could enjoy all the benefits from the bloc while still being able to strike its own trade deals.

Delivering the annual Mansion House speech this morning, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned businesses are preparing to activate “contingency plans” as they wait to see if the Brexit negotiations really do deliver such an arrangement.

Carney also cautioned against what the Bank of England can do to tackle “the weaker real income growth” which will hit homes immediately after Brexit.

Chancellor Phillip Hammond also mocked a high-profile Tory in his speech, joking that employment has risen in the UK “even if we count George Osborne just once.”

He too talked up the importance of securing a transitional arrangement for when the UK leaves the EU in order to prevent “dangerous cliff edges.”

Hammond used his speech to repeat his claim that “Britain is weary” of austerity – although he ruled out any additional borrowing.