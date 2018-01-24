Mark E Smith, Frontman Of 'The Fall', Dies Aged 60

The Fall singer Mark E Smith died aged 60 at home on Wednesday morning, the band’s manager Pam Van Damned said.

A statement on the band’s Twitter account said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith.

“He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

Last year the band were forced to cancel a string of shows due to Smith’s health.

Born in Salford in 1957, the former dockworker formed The Fall in the mid-1970s and the band went on to be one of Britain’s best-loved cult bands, famous for an anarchic post-punk style and Smith’s habit of sacking bandmates.

His death was previously wrongly announced by the BBC in March last year, on his 60th birthday.

Musicians lined up to pay tribute to a musical “maverick and genius”.