On the final day of 2016 Donald Trump wished the world a Happy New Year in the way only he can, managing to get a dig in at his “enemies” in the process.

While Barack Obama looked to a future where “all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams” in his final year end address, his successor struck a more blunt tone on Twitter:

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

The president-elect was roundly trounced for the message with some people even suggesting some more presidential-sounding edits.

Another individual raised the point that the tweet had a rather sinister evil villain tone to it.

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

The tweet was picked up by Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker in the New Batman Adventures cartoon series, inspiring him to record this...

Truly terrifying although it has gone down a storm.

Trump has had a few run-ins recently with movie stars, most notably picking a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday over TV ratings.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

For background, Schwarzenegger replaced Trump behind the desk on The Apprentice. Commendably, Arnie showed great restraint in his reply.