The 52-year-old, who is one of the original Chasers on the ITV quiz show, posed in his pants to show his support for the daytime show’s Body Stories campaign.

He might be feared on ‘ The Chase ’, but Mark Labbett showed he’s just as human as the rest of us when he stripped to his underwear on Friday’s (13 October) ‘ Loose Women ’.

Following that photoshoot, Mark revealed that he decided to also get involved because he believed a broader range of men should have been included, and so volunteered himself to join the campaign.

The female stars of the ITV daytime show won widespread praise when they stripped down for a candid photoshoot earlier this year to inspire others to feel more confident about their bodies.

He explained: “Looking there, they’re actually a fine body of men, there’s something like one, two, three, four six packs there - for a gang of men over 40 that’s pretty unrepresentative. So I said, ‘Where’s the larger gentleman?’ and they [Loose Women] said they couldn’t get anyone brave enough to do it.

He added: “I won’t lie, I’m a little bit nervous about this but you should do something once in a while that scares you.”

Of his own body confidence, Mark said: “I would happily walk around the swimming pool or wherever on the beach, so what’s the problem in front of a camera? No one would think twice if a female celeb came on in her swimming costume, so why the big deal if it’s a male? It’s 2017.

“I have a very good relationship with my body. It’s generally done me quite well. I’m in pretty good shape but recently I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I’m not going to complain; I’ve done the crime [eating too much sugar] so now I’m doing the time.

“I’ve enjoyed being this heavy, I’ve generally got away with it - now I haven’t so the weight’s coming off. I’ve lost a couple of stone so far. It’s a lost easier when you know you have to.”