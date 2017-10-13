He might be feared on ‘The Chase’, but Mark Labbett showed he’s just as human as the rest of us when he stripped to his underwear on Friday’s (13 October) ‘Loose Women’.
The 52-year-old, who is one of the original Chasers on the ITV quiz show, posed in his pants to show his support for the daytime show’s Body Stories campaign.
The female stars of the ITV daytime show won widespread praise when they stripped down for a candid photoshoot earlier this year to inspire others to feel more confident about their bodies.
They were followed last month by TV’s Dr Ranj, footballers Robbie Savage and David Ginola, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli, Judge Rinder’s Robert Rinder, ’Coronation Street’ actor Shayne Ward and boxing icon Frank Bruno who did the same for other men out there.
Following that photoshoot, Mark revealed that he decided to also get involved because he believed a broader range of men should have been included, and so volunteered himself to join the campaign.
He explained: “Looking there, they’re actually a fine body of men, there’s something like one, two, three, four six packs there - for a gang of men over 40 that’s pretty unrepresentative. So I said, ‘Where’s the larger gentleman?’ and they [Loose Women] said they couldn’t get anyone brave enough to do it.
He added: “I won’t lie, I’m a little bit nervous about this but you should do something once in a while that scares you.”
Of his own body confidence, Mark said: “I would happily walk around the swimming pool or wherever on the beach, so what’s the problem in front of a camera? No one would think twice if a female celeb came on in her swimming costume, so why the big deal if it’s a male? It’s 2017.
“I have a very good relationship with my body. It’s generally done me quite well. I’m in pretty good shape but recently I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I’m not going to complain; I’ve done the crime [eating too much sugar] so now I’m doing the time.
“I’ve enjoyed being this heavy, I’ve generally got away with it - now I haven’t so the weight’s coming off. I’ve lost a couple of stone so far. It’s a lost easier when you know you have to.”
He continued: “I’m quite happy being me, I haven’t got time to be anybody else.”
After stripping off, and being added into photographer Rankin’s image, he exclaimed: “It’s like anything else, the anticipation is far worse – once you do it, it’s just me.”
Watch the full interview with Mark below...