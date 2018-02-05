Here, Leniham speaks to us about his weekly training plans and nutrition.

He shares his vegan lifestyle journey on his Instagram account , showing people how it doesn’t hold him back on his fitness journey.

Lenihan, 35, is a trainer at London’s 1Rebel and has written The Simple Vegan Solution - a guide on everything he’s learned about building muscle and burning fat while on a plant-based diet.

How do you stay motivated?

“I don’t always stay motivated. Sometimes you’re going to feel excited, pumped up, ready to go and motivated. Sometimes you’ll feel sad and lazy. You’re going to experience a full range of emotions, but they don’t matter. What matters is that you are disciplined. You can train your willpower like you train you muscles. Build willpower and get results.”

Do you have any specific goals you’re aiming for?

“Yes, but I only share my goals with a few people.”

What’s your ultimate workout track and why?

“I love hardcore hip hop because it’s powerful and aggressive and sometimes you need that for an extra boost. Anything with a hard banging baseline, I feel like certain musical frequencies effect how hard you can push yourself.”

My Food 🍅

What do you eat throughout the week to complement your training schedule?

“I generally eat two really big meals a day. My first meal will be between 12-3pm and the last between 8-10pm. I’ve been adhering to intermittent fasting for the past five years. I’m not strict with it but it generally works for me.

“My diet consists of lots of fruit such as kiwis, mango and pears and I like smoothies with bananas, berries, cacao, vegan protein and avocado and I get my protein from beans, lentils, quinoa and green leafy veg.

“At first protein was something I was concerned about and if you are training hard you’ll need more protein. Depending on your goals, having a post-workout smoothie with a tasty vegan protein added will sort you out.”

What are your pre and post-workout snacks?

“I normally train fasted but if I’m not fasting I’d have a bunch of fruit, preferably watermelon, pre-workout.

“Post-workout I’ll have a massive smoothie with bananas, a few dates, bit of flat leaf parsley, half a avocado, super greens and some plant milk or just water.”

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned about food?

“What you eat affects how you feel. You eat crap, you feel crap. I thought eating a plant-based whole food diet would consist of just leaves and potatoes.Once you do the research you’ll find that there are many options and it’s possible to build a healthy, fit, functional physique on a plant-based diet.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned about veganism is to be flexible in your approach: transition slowly and don’t judge others. I’ve been thriving on plants with more energy and vigour since going vegan, but I don’t think I’m better than anyone because of this. Everyone is at different stages and seeing myself in others can help humble me any time I need to be.”