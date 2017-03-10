Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple already have one daughter, Maxima, who was born in December 2015. They announced that Chan is pregnant with another girl on Thursday 9 March.

I can't believe it's been a year! And she kissed me on the cheek for the first time yesterday :). Here's to many more years of happiness and health for Max and all children around the world. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

The 32-year-old billionaire took to his social media platform of choice (Facebook naturally) to share the good news, saying: “Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” The pair have been together since 2003, after meeting at a Harvard college party, and they married in May 2012. They had a “difficult experience” with conceiving, and went through several miscarriages. Zuckerberg said: “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child.”

Following on from International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Zuckerberg, who grew up with three sisters, explained how pleased he was that he would be welcoming another female to his family. He said: “When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

Happy Halloween from a family of vikings, a sheep and one adorable little dragon. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT