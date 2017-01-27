Recent statistics from the Vegan Society suggest there are now over 500,000 vegans in the UK - and the number is expected to grow.

Growing interest in ‘Veganuary’ - where people trial a vegan diet for one month - has prompted the retailer to extend its sandwich range to include two vegan options.

Marks and Spencer has launched its first ever selection of vegan sandwiches.

In response to increased demand for vegan lunchtime options, M&S has launched a ‘Super Green’ sandwich and a ‘Rainbow Veg’ sandwich.

The first is chia and linseed bread filled with an edamame and minted pea filling (£2.50), the second contains roasted veg and avocado with pumpkin seeds in a red pepper bread (£2.50).

For those who want to avoid bread, the retailer has also launched a Nutty Cauliflower Trio Veggie Pot (£2) and Glorious Greens & Seeds Veggie Pot (£2), both of which are suitable for vegans.

M&S sells over 1.5 million sandwiches every week, with over 30 flavours to choose from, however this is the first time it has sold sandwiches suitable for vegans.

Helen Brennan, M&S sandwich expert, said of the move: “We’ve seen a huge increase in interest from our customers in vegan eating and we noticed there was a gap in the market for food that vegans can eat on-the-go for lunch.

“We decided to create two new sandwiches that vegans can enjoy – they are so tasty and nutritious I’m sure non vegans will enjoy eating them too!”

Vegan products are one of the biggest requests M&S receives from its customers. The retailer now sells over 1,800 food and drink items that are suitable for those who have adopted a vegan diet.

A spokesperson from Veganuary told The Huffington Post UK: “We’re absolutely delighted that Marks & Spencer is now offering vegan sandwich options.

“Convenient and tasty vegan food is uncommon on our high streets, so it’s brilliant to see such a popular and trusted brand responding to demand. And it’s a demand that will grow and grow.

“January 2017 has been our most successful Veganuary to date, with 60,000 registered participants and many more taking part unofficially.

“With well over 100,000 people expected to take part next year, we’re hoping to work directly with forward-thinking companies like M&S to provide more options for this ever-growing, and extremely loyal, customer base.”