Thankfully the ‘Cocktail Avocado’ - a small elongated avocado approximately 5-8cm in length (yes, it’s a tad on the small side) - is here to save the day.

Earlier this year the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons ( BAPRAS ) called for safety labels to be added to avocados after increasing numbers of people suffered serious nerve and tendon injuries while preparing the fruit.

Marks and Spencer has launched a stoneless avocado, potentially averting future chaos when it comes to ‘avocado hand’ - an injury sustained while cutting the fruit.

The avocado hails from an unpollinated avocado blossom, meaning it develops without a seed which, in turn, stops the growth.

The fruit is grown in Spain and only available during December, where usually it is sent to a Parisian food market and purchased by chefs to be used in fancy restaurants.

But this year M&S has sourced a small number of the avocados exclusively.

Unlike a normal avocado, the skin is edible and the whole fruit can be enjoyed. Meanwhile the flesh is “smooth and creamy, pale in colour and rich in flavour”.

Charlotte Curtis, M&S agronomist (that’s a person who studies how plants can be cultivated, genetically altered and used to our advantage), said: “We’ve had the mini, the giant, ready-sliced and we’re now launching the holy grail of avocados – stoneless.

“This amazing fruit has been on our radar for a couple of years and we’re very excited to have finally been able to get hold of some for our customers to try. We know they will be in demand and we’ve only been able to get our hands on a limited amount so make sure you get them while you can.”

Charlotte continued: “They’re perfect for snacking and lunchboxes as they can be eaten whole but can also be used for a beautiful garnish or in a salad. My top tip is to try them deep fried.”

The avocados are available in selected M&S stores now and throughout December, while stocks last, and are priced at £2 per pack.