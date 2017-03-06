Marks & Spencer has been criticised for the labels on their school uniform that assume it’s a mum’s job to take responsibility for it.

Twitter user Rebecca Collison noticed the label on a pack of M&S school trousers that stated they were “hemsafe”, so that’s “less work for mum”.

Responding to a separate tweet about Marks & Spencer, Collison wrote: “[The shop is] culturally stuck in a bygone era.

“Also evident on pack copy spotted yesterday on school trousers: ‘Less work for mum’.”