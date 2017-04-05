8 Reasons Why Marmite Is The Best Food Ever

They say you either love it or you hate it, but quite honestly we don’t understand how anyone could not be obsessed with Marmite. All those other spreads are so one-dimensional compared to its comforting yeasty-ness (and no Vegemite isn’t the same, get out of here Australians). Quite frankly if you don’t have a jar of Marmite to hand at all times then you need to have a long look in the mirror. Here are eight reasons why hating it just isn’t an option. 1. It boosts your brain power.

Tell us something we don’t know. All Marmite fans know that the secret to their above average intelligence is regular doses of the brown spread. A new study from the University of York found that the high levels of B12 are responsible for increased levels of GABA, an important neurotransmitter, in the brain. So if you need any help with your crossword, you know where we are. 2. It defends against harmful bacteria.

As if Marmite wasn’t doing more than its fair share to help keep our brain healthy, and because it is the gift that keeps on giving, it is also bolstering our immune systems. The high levels of niacin (Vitamin B3) are proven to defend us against against staphylococcus bacteria, which TBH really is something we don’t want in our bodies. 3. It is not afraid to get political.

How often do you see marmalade getting up on its soapbox? Yeah, that’s what we thought. When the UK was still reeling in the wake of the Brexit vote, Marmite made sure we all knew how it felt about the political landscape by launching it’s own little version of a political coup and being pulled from supermarket shelves in a pricing row. 4. It lasts forever.

It is really hard to destroy Marmite and it doesn’t even need to go in the fridge, which is a bonus because we never have enough room and we would forget to put it in there anyway. In fact, you could leave this stuff out for days and it is still edible (trust us, we’ve tried). 5. It uses up waste.

For the uninitiated, those people who don’t ‘get’ Marmite (we all know a few), this its source is often leveled as a criticism. They don’t want to eat, what is essentially the scrapings of the bottom of a beer barrel, spread on their toast. But actually, this just proves that Marmite was the original eco-friendly, recycled breakfast. Sorry avocado, you’re not cutting it. 6. It is the perfect barometer of trust.

You might think that the easiest way to find out if you want to be friends with someone is to get to know them, and see if your personalities align. But you are wrong. The only way to know if a person has a soul is to give them a cheese and Marmite sandwich and hope they eat it. 7. It is a good reason never to holiday in Denmark.

Back in 2011, the Danish government made the somewhat devastating decision to pull Marmite from the shelves, after it was decided that products fortified with extra vitamins and minerals are unhealthy. It had escaped a previous cull of Kellogg’s cereals, but after Vegemite was given the boot, Marmite had to go too. 8. It turns toast from a snack into a meal.