To ensure holidaymakers never have to go without, the airport will be giving passengers the chance to swap their prohibited jars for a travel-friendly sized 70g version on 31 July.

Marmite has been revealed as the number one branded food regularly confiscated by London City Airport security officials - proving Britain’s love affair with the sticky breakfast spread is far from over.

The Marmite-swapping service will be available at the airport for one day only - from 6am until late in the evening - and, depending on how successful the event is, the initiative may be rolled out nationwide.

The smaller jars meet the approval of security officers at airports, who will take away any container with more than 100ml of liquid inside.

Marmite is not only delicious but it’s also been found to boost brain power - a study from the University of York found that high levels of B12 found in the spread are responsible for increased levels of GABA, an important neurotransmitter in the brain.

What’s more, it’s been proven to protect the body against harmful bacteria. (No wonder people are trying to smuggle it abroad.)

Melanie Burnley, director of customer experience at London City Airport, said “With 4.5 million passengers travelling through our doors each year, we see all kinds of weird and wonderful restricted items, including Marmite.

“The Marmite swap is a temporary but popular addition which means that whether you love it or hate it, you’ll still be able to get your Marmite fix when travelling from London City Airport.

“For any other liquid or gel items above 100ml, it’s best to pack them safely in the hold luggage.”