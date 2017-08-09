All Sections
    • NEWS
    09/08/2017 16:02 BST

    Marouane Fellaini's Ball-To-The-Face Face Gets The Meme Treatment

    Looks sore, but also very funny.

    Taking a ball to the face is never fun, especially when it’s caught on camera and plastered all over the internet.

    That’s exactly what happened to Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini during last night’s Uefa Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

    Unfortunately for Fellaini, his team lost - but the memes that have spawned from that magical moment are definitely winning.

    Many were quite random

    Some followed a theme, like boxing...

    ... or Ronaldo

    There were artistic interpretations

    And horrifying ones

    And it seems Fellaini appreciated them all.

