Taking a ball to the face is never fun, especially when it’s caught on camera and plastered all over the internet.
That’s exactly what happened to Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini during last night’s Uefa Super Cup final against Real Madrid.
Unfortunately for Fellaini, his team lost - but the memes that have spawned from that magical moment are definitely winning.
Many were quite random
Some followed a theme, like boxing...
... or Ronaldo
There were artistic interpretations
And horrifying ones
And it seems Fellaini appreciated them all.