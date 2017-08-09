Taking a ball to the face is never fun, especially when it’s caught on camera and plastered all over the internet.

That’s exactly what happened to Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini during last night’s Uefa Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for Fellaini, his team lost - but the memes that have spawned from that magical moment are definitely winning.

Many were quite random

You look like a melting candle lad! pic.twitter.com/PJQ1ckZm8Y — Lee (@Lee_EFC) August 8, 2017

I am a big fan Marouane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dxg8fzR5ua — chelseasider (@chelseasider) August 8, 2017

Much better pic.twitter.com/savjsE2EGt — peadar mac cu uladh (@mccullagh_peter) August 8, 2017

Some followed a theme, like boxing...

Why does @Fellaini look like he just got knocked out by @anthonyfjoshua 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJmlmN6Ft9 — 90thMin ⚽️ (@90thMin) August 9, 2017

... or Ronaldo

This one is the best pic.twitter.com/kqFjTAxu1P — öz (@besiktas4life) August 8, 2017

There were artistic interpretations

And horrifying ones

And it seems Fellaini appreciated them all.