Marouane Fellaini's Ball-To-The-Face Face Gets The Meme Treatment

Looks sore, but also very funny.

09/08/2017 16:02
Jessica Pitocchi Reporter, HuffPost UK

Taking a ball to the face is never fun, especially when it’s caught on camera and plastered all over the internet.

That’s exactly what happened to Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini during last night’s Uefa Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for Fellaini, his team lost - but the memes that have spawned from that magical moment are definitely winning.

Many were quite random

Some followed a theme, like boxing...

... or Ronaldo

There were artistic interpretations

And horrifying ones

And it seems Fellaini appreciated them all.

