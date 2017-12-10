Keir Starmer Admits Labour Would Follow EU Regulations Even If UK Did Not Get A Vote

Shadow Brexit Secretary @Keir_Starmer says Labour have been clear that it wants to retain 'benefits' of being inside the single market #marr pic.twitter.com/TVYXx8T3Yf

The UK should accept EU regulations even if the UK does not get a vote, Labour has said.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer also said Brexit does not automatically herald the end of free movement of people, agreeing his party prefers “easy movement”.

He has said his party would continue some payments into the EU and would stay close to single market regulations - referred to as a Norway-style deal - before adding: “We do not want to deregulate.”

Asked about how a new migration deal would work on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Starmer said: “The end of free movement does not mean no movement. Of course we would want people from the EU to come and work here.

“We would want people who are here to go and work in the EU. The basis of that would have to be negotiated.”

Seeking clarification, Marr asked if this meant “easy movement if not free”, and Starmer replied: “Yes, of course.”

He went on to answer “yes” when Marr asked if his position was that the UK should match future EU rules and regulations even if Brexit meant the country did not get a vote.