Sunday Show Round-Up: Diane Abbott's Splendid Afro and Sophy Ridge's Labia Gaffe

The Andrew Marr Show The fall-out from the Manchester attack dominated the Sunday shows, and kicking it off on Marr, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood hit out at cuts to the police budget.

"We wouldn't need troops if there were enough police officers on the streets" @LeanneWood tells #marr pic.twitter.com/yduUcEmFY0 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 28, 2017

Green co-leader Caroline Lucas criticised the Government’s anti-terrorism strategy Prevent, saying it is “perceived as a toxic, big brother brand” by Muslims.

.@CarolineLucas says Prevent strategy "needs to be looked at again" because "many Muslims believe it's been an attack on their group" #marr pic.twitter.com/gtnsyNAZkW — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 28, 2017

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott was grilled on statements she made in the mid-1980s when she claimed the defeat of the British state by the IRA should be welcomed. Abbott claimed that like her hair-style, her views had changed in the subsequent 30 years. There’s a full write-up here

Andrew presses @HackneyAbbott on whether she regrets supporting the IRA #marr pic.twitter.com/6ebiCgsqeZ — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 28, 2017

Home Secretary Amber Rudd was up next, and said MI5 was looking at around 20,000 separate plots and tip-offs relating to terrorism. She also said the security services could be allocated more funding if necessary.

"MI5 looking at 500 different terror plots" Home Secretary @AmberRuddHR tells #marr pic.twitter.com/31sh7NWzse — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 28, 2017

Rudd was asked about Theresa May’s u-turn on social care funding, and admitted she did not know where the cap would be on what someone would be expected to pay.

Peston on Sunday Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was on Robert Peston, and the pair did that annoying thing they always do and talked about Arsenal. Once the football chat stopped, Peston asked Corbyn about his previous interactions with the IRA. During his interview with Andrew Neil on the BBC on Friday, Corbyn said he had never met with any IRA members. On Peston, he admitted he had met with former prisoners.

.@jeremycorbyn says that whilst he has said he has not met the IRA he has "met former prisoners with his eyes open" #Peston pic.twitter.com/9D6mbJheFD — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

On Diane Abbott’s haircut/IRA views ratio, Corbyn echoed the views of the nation with the slightly perplexed tone of his answer.

Diane's hairstyle is a matter for her says @jeremycorbyn and adds they've all learnt a lot from the experience of Northern Ireland #Peston pic.twitter.com/90vh9mNSoo — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

On Labour’s tax plans, Corbyn said if corporation and other tax rates didn’t go up, it would lead to more food banks and homelessness .

.@jeremycorbyn explains why @UKLabour tax rises on corporations and the rich are justified #Peston pic.twitter.com/s03NCVmX6A — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said his party’s plan to ban the burka wasn’t just about concerns over Muslim women not getting enough vitamin D, it was also for security reasons. He went on to say that all masks should be banned in public, although there would be an exception for carnivals.

.@paulnuttallukip explains his party's reason for wanting to ban the burqa in public places. It isn't all about vitamin D deficiency #Peston pic.twitter.com/jsturkvxWl — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

On immigration, Nuttall refuted the notion that reducing migrant numbers would lead to a reduction in economic growth.

.@paulnuttallukip thinks it's "debatable" that lower immigration will harm the economy #Peston pic.twitter.com/G904yUa8yu — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

The SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is a Muslim, said she wouldn’t take lessons on what she can or cannot wear from Paul Nuttall.

Peston had a right old ding-dong with Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon. The pair clashed over whether Jeremy Corbyn’s claims that UK military interventions overseas had made the UK less safe were that different from comments Boris Johnson made in 2005. A full write up is here.

Help us out @BorisJohnson. What did you mean in THAT article on the causes of terrorism? #Peston pic.twitter.com/PN1w87CgsI — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

Sir Michael refused to accept meeting Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad in 2007 was a misjudgment.

#Peston asks Sir Michael Fallon, does he accept meeting Syrian leader Assad in 2007 was a mistake? pic.twitter.com/uWdIzPfAJT — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

When quizzed on the Tories negative campaign strategy, Sir Michael claimed Theresa May was trying to paint a positive message on security and Brexit.

.@Peston asks Sir Michael Fallon, is he worried the negative campaign against @jeremycorbyn will fail, like others have recently? #Peston pic.twitter.com/4gyRF6hM7g — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017

Sophy Ridge On Sunday Sophy Ridge travelled up to Glasgow for a special show dedicated to Scottish politics, and first up was Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. She said Corbyn’s speech on the causes of terrorism was “too simplistic”, and fundamentally Isis/Daesh hate the Western way of life.

On the election campaign, Davidson said Theresa May had “grasped the nettle” on social care, despite her u-turn on the spending cap.

Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson defends the @ScotTories manifesto after a so-called "wobbly week" for the party #Ridge pic.twitter.com/HoMkFrME8P — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 28, 2017

Lib Dem Scottish Leader Willie Rennie repeatedly told Ridge his party would “make gains” in the election, but wouldn’t put a figure on it.

Kezia Dugdale was up next, and she is of course the leader of Labour in Scotland. That’s ‘Labour’, right Sophy?

It is my duty to inform you that Sky News just introduced Kezia Dugdale as the leader of Scottish labia. pic.twitter.com/6ZwijTEC1n — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) May 28, 2017

After being questioned about Corbyn’s boasts of voting against anti-terror legislation, Dugdale pointed out the Labour leader had also been against police cuts.

.@ScottishLabour leader Kezia Dugdale responds to reports about Corbyn's anti-terror legislation record #Ridge pic.twitter.com/F7lyFy5ESF — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 28, 2017

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was pushed on who she would like to see as UK Prime Minister after June 8. Sturgeon says Corbyn lacks credibility, but she never wants to see a Tory PM.

Who would @NicolaSturgeon prefer to be Prime Minister? @SophyRidgeSky grills the SNP leader for an answer #Ridge pic.twitter.com/Ucf9SSIRDo — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 28, 2017

Pienaar’s Politics Security Minister Ben Wallace was on Radio 5Live to discuss the leaking of information around the Manchester attack by US intelligence agencies. Wallace said the Prime Minister and Home Secretary “made it absolutely clear” to the Americans that leak to the press was “unacceptable.”

Security minister Ben Wallace on whether the UK can trust American agencies on @JPonpolitics pic.twitter.com/Eetr847xrR — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) May 28, 2017

On dealing with extremist content on the internet, Wallace said “financial pressures” could be brought to bear on companies that don’t do enough to remove such material.

Security minister Ben Wallace on what action should be taken against companies that don’t do enough to take down extremist content pic.twitter.com/T0rJclYPJQ — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) May 28, 2017

Sunday Politics Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said “austerity has to stop at the police station door”, and that a Labour government would give the security and intelligence services the “resources required to keep our communities safe”. But he refused to name any specific new powers a Labour government would grant the security services to help them fight terrorism. Asked by Jo Coburn about Jeremy Corbyn’s long history of voting against any expansion of powers for the security services, Burgon said: “It’s a complex situation. With this legislation as you will know, the devil is often in the detail. If it were as simple that you could stop terrorism by voting a piece of legislation through parliament then terrorism would have been stopped a long, long time ago.”

How would Labour tackle terrorism? @RichardBurgon says "sadly there is no easy answers" on fighting terrorism #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/Fsx4arxL7Y — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 28, 2017

Polling guru John Curtice – who can read the tea leaves better than most – said the Tory lead has narrowed in the past 10 days. The Conservatives are set for a majority, but it might not be a landslide.