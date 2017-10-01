Andrew Marr Burns Theresa May On 'Run On The Pound' Since She Became Prime Minister

Theresa May has been told the pound is “going down and down and down” on her watch, after she said a Labour Government would cause a “run” on the currency.

The Prime Minister was giving an interview to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show and was hitting out at Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell for “war-gaming” a run on the pound should Jeremy Corbyn become Prime Minister.

But it was pointed out to May that the pound has plunged since the Brexit vote by 20% and has not recovered on her watch.

During a nervy exchange, May was asked what had happened to the pound during her premiership and she claimed “the pound fluctuates”.

Marr quickly countered “it goes down and down and down, it is worth a lot less than it was”.