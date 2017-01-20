We had hoped the couples on ‘Married At First Sight’ would drive off into the sunset and live happily ever after. But it seems science isn’t the perfect matchmaking tool after all, as all four of the husband and wife matches have now gone their separate ways. And to mark the sad occasion, bride Caroline Knott, who married Adam Donoghue in the second episode of season two, is selling her wedding dress.

Knott advertised the Vera Wang gown on Bride2Bride this week, after confirming her split from Donoghue, who she married in June 2016. She said: “I wore this beautiful wedding dress whilst marrying a stranger on Channel 4’s Married At First Sight.” The full-skirted silver dress, which was originally bought in Stratford, London, is a size ten and is from the White by Vera Wang Collection.

BridetoBride

Before the wedding, Knott had some customisations made to the bottom of the dress, but the bodice is the original: “The alterations were perfect, and allow for you to walk unencumbered without losing the princess look of the dress gently touching the floor.” The dress is being sold for £850 without the veil, and Knott is keen to take offers, saying: “It is the most beautiful thing I have ever worn, but it is time to say goodbye.” “2017 is definitely out with the old, and in with the new,” she told her Instagram followers.