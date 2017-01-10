’Sherlock’ stars Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have spoken out about their split, revealing it has been “civilised”.

The couple confirmed their separation to the Financial Times earlier this month, having been together for 16 years.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington announced their split earlier this month

Martin has now told the Radio Times of how he and Amanda remain on very good terms, and actually split before filming the latest series of ‘Sherlock’.

“I mean, we’re very friendly and it’s all lovely and cool,” he said.

“We’ve not been together for a while. I mean, we did the series not together.”

Claiming he was doing “all right” following the split, Martin continued: “I mean, we’re honest to God doing it (separating) in about as civilised a manner as I’ve ever heard of, you know. I love Amanda’s work. I think she’s brilliant as an actor and she’s brilliant as a woman and, yes, I love her.

“I will always love Amanda, but, yes, we’re… you know, that’s what’s happened.”

BBC The pair starred as Mary and John Watson on 'Sherlock'

Amanda, who shares two children with Martin, has also opened up to the Daily Telegraph’s Stella magazine about the split.

“We’ve been apart a lot, and I think that’s one of the reasons it happened,” she said.

“It’s all totally fine. Martin and I remain best friends and love each other, and it was entirely amicable, but we realised we’d come to the end of our time together.

“There was no hostility, really. We just said that we couldn’t live together any more.”

The couple had always always played down their private life in the past, despite appearing in multiple projects together, including the film where they met ‘Men Only’, followed by ‘The Debt’, ‘Swinging with the Finkels’, ‘The Robinsons’ and ‘The All Together’.

Most recently, the played husband and wife Mary and John Watson in the hit BBC show ‘Sherlock’, which returned for its fourth series earlier this month.

The latest issue of the Radio Times is on sale now.

