Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness has died aged 66. He had been suffering from a rare heart condition and passed away at Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital with his family by his bedside, according to reports. His closest political ally, Gerry Adams, said on Tuesday morning: “Throughout his life, Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness. [SEE ALSO: There’s Been A Deeply Divided Reaction To The Death Of Martin McGuinness]

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness smiles during a news conference in January of this year.

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the reunification of his country. “On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmettt, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family.”

A song for Martin McGuinness. I measc Laochra na n-Gael go raibh a anam dílis. https://t.co/7BHhoZWL7p via @youtube — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) March 21, 2017

President Michael D Higgins' full statement on the death of Martin McGuinness, who has died aged 66 https://t.co/STVe8XDUig pic.twitter.com/twFJQORMWz — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 21, 2017

At the time of the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings McGuiness was second-in-command of the IRA in Derry but later turned to politics. He was Sinn Féin’s chief negotiator and played a central role in the Northern Ireland peace process. McGuinness initially took on the post of education minister and was Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister by 2007 alongside Peter Robinson, Ian Paisley, and Arlene Foster.

Martin McGuinness played a huge role in bringing about peace in Northern Ireland. He was a great family man and my thoughts are with them — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 21, 2017

McGuiness was both a murderous terrorist & a powerful force for peace. He changed. Our furiously binary zeitgeist can't compute such change. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 21, 2017

In recent years, he had said: “My war is over. My job as a political leader is to prevent that war and I feel very passionate about it.” Prime Minister Theresa May said he “played a defining role in leading the Republican movement away from violence”.

The death of Martin #McGuinness at 66 shows us what politics is for pic.twitter.com/fmtnu9gm6i — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 21, 2017

She added: “In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace.” Sinn Fein said in a statement : “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.” McGuinness stood down in January in protest at the DUP’s handling of the ‘cash for ash’ energy scandal, triggering a snap election. More to follow...

RIP Martin McGuinness, 66. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2017

Martin McGuinness has died in Altnagelvin. He did so much for peace and reconciliation in the North. RIP a chara 💕🙏🇮🇪 — Mairead McDonald (@MaireadMcDonal1) March 21, 2017

Martin McGuinness, Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, Peter Hain and Ian Paisley. 2007. How far we came, and can go still. pic.twitter.com/caBmYceHYg — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) March 21, 2017