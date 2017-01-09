Martin McGuinness To Resign As Deputy First Minister Of Northern Ireland

Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Martin McGuinness is to resign as Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive in protest at the Democratic Unionist Party’s handling of a botched renewable energy scheme.

The move means there will almost certainly now be fresh elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Under the rules of the power sharing arrangement between the nationalists and the unionists if either the first minister or deputy first minister quits then the administration collapses.

DUP First Minister Arlene Foster has been facing calls to resign after becoming engulfed in a scandal over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme that could cost Northern Irish taxpayers £490m.

The RHI, set up by Foster in 2012, was intended to encourage the use of renewable energy but people who applied received more in subsidies than the cost of fuel.

In a statement, McGuinness said: “The first minister has refused to stand aside, without prejudice, pending a preliminary report from an investigation. That position is not credible or tenable,” he said in his resignation letter.

“It is with deep regret and reluctance that I am tendering my resignation as deputy first minister with effect from 5pm on Monday, 9th January 2017.”

More soon.