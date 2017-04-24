Martine McCutcheon revealed she has become less concerned about her weight since becoming a mum two years ago.

The 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to Rafferty with her husband Jack McManus in 2015, said being a good parent mattered so much more.

She said although she has lost a stone in weight this year so far, she hasn’t felt pressured to lose it.

“Rafferty really did put everything into perspective,” she told Hello! magazine.

“All those things I’d worried about all my life – the career, the weight – all seemed trivial in comparison to this little person we had created.”