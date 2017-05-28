Hundreds Attend Memorial Celebrating Manchester Bomb Victim Martyn Hett's Life

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial to celebrate the life of Manchester bomb victim Martyn Hett. Family and friends of the self-confessed Coronation Street superfan - who captured the nation’s hearts last year for a touching act of love for his mother - gathered in his hometown of Stockport to share memories about his life. Martyn was among 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert.

Tributes currently being paid at a vigil in Heaton Moor Park to 'iconic diva' Martyn Hett, one of the 22 Manchester attack victims. pic.twitter.com/UxyXwz6X0j — Dale (@dalewetter) May 28, 2017

Minute's silence observed at vigil at Heaton Moor Park, Stockport for Martyn Hett who died in Manchester Arena bomb. @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/u4u2AsZaP2 — Ian Cooper (@teesmedia) May 28, 2017

Martyn’s brother, Dan, wore a t-shirt showing his picture, which included quotes from celebrities who paid tribute to him.

I look like I'm going on a fucking hen do. thanks, bruv. #bemoremartyn pic.twitter.com/MU656ScNaK — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 28, 2017

Friends held up each of the letters of the word ‘iconic’ to remember the 29-year-old PR manager.

There's an almost festival atmosphere at the vigil for Manchester bombing victim @martynhett - hundreds of friends and family here @LBC pic.twitter.com/g1jZH3URTX — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) May 28, 2017

Martyn Hett's dad, Paul, introduces the Mayor of Stockport and jokes that Martyn would have liked to wear the Mayor's regalia. pic.twitter.com/MIDyDswbx1 — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) May 28, 2017

At the event, Martyn’s partner Russell Hayward told the crowds that he gave him “so much joy and laughter”. “The pain I felt when I found out the news this week completely tore my heart out, but I will not let that pain tear away any of our precious memories we’ve shared,” Russell said.

Martyn Hett's partner Russell Hayward says hearing his soulmate had died felt like 'his heart had been ripped out' @LBC pic.twitter.com/p2BxxjD5s6 — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) May 28, 2017

At Martyn Hett's vigil in Stockport, hundreds gathering. His Mum says tonight will be a celebration of his life #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/Rl3AEO9iIh — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) May 28, 2017

As Martyn’s name reached the top trends on Twitter last week, his brother posted online: “He would, I think it’s safe to say, be fucking loving this.”