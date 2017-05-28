All Sections
    28/05/2017 21:34 BST | Updated 30/05/2017 11:41 BST

    Hundreds Attend Memorial Celebrating Manchester Bomb Victim Martyn Hett's Life

    'This is how loved Martyn Hett is'.

    Hundreds of people have attended a memorial to celebrate the life of Manchester bomb victim Martyn Hett.

    Family and friends of the self-confessed Coronation Street superfan - who captured the nation’s hearts last year for a touching act of love for his mother - gathered in his hometown of Stockport to share memories about his life.

    Martyn was among 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert.

    Martyn’s brother, Dan, wore a t-shirt showing his picture, which included quotes from celebrities who paid tribute to him.

    Friends held up each of the letters of the word ‘iconic’ to remember the 29-year-old PR manager.

    At the event, Martyn’s partner Russell Hayward told the crowds that he gave him “so much joy and laughter”.

    “The pain I felt when I found out the news this week completely tore my heart out, but I will not let that pain tear away any of our precious memories we’ve shared,” Russell said. 

    As Martyn’s name reached the top trends on Twitter last week, his brother posted online: “He would, I think it’s safe to say, be fucking loving this.”

