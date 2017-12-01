The mother of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett has given Donald Trump a lesson in how to respond to anti-Muslim propaganda in a message lauded as “dignified and heartfelt”.

Figen Murray told the US President to “stop all this hate campaign” on Twitter after Trump was widely condemned, including by British Prime Minister Theresa May, for sharing three tweets from Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen on Wednesday.

Hett, 29, was killed along with 21 others when a bomb packed with shrapnel exploded at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.