The Andrew Marr Show Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was first up this morning, and set out his party’s plans to increase tax on those earning about £80,000. However, he was unable to say how much the hike would be, instead describing it as “modest.”

Those who earn over £80,000 will pay a "modest increase" in tax, "to fund our public services," says @johnmcdonnellMP #marr pic.twitter.com/mE5dmKinw2 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 7, 2017

He also reflected about Labour’s disastrous performance in the local elections, and felt the media must take some of the blame.

The most headline-grabbing moment came when McDonnell was pressed on his previous claims that he is a Marxist. He refused to repeat it, but said there’s a lot to learn from Das Kapital (a full write up is here).

Are you a Marxist? "No... but I believe there's a lot to learn from reading Das Kapital" says @johnmcdonnellMP #marr pic.twitter.com/0nMhrkHrXx — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 7, 2017

Jeremy Hunt appeared for the Tories, and was quizzed over missed targets for A&E waiting times and GP referral appointments (a full write-up is here).

On Brexit, Hunt refused to say if “no deal” after Brexit would be bad for the NHS, but a “bad Brexit outcome” would be a “disaster” for the health service.

Peston On Sunday Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said it was “not good enough” for voters to back the Tories because they “like Theresa May’s hair.”

She was also pressed on Labour’s plan to raise taxes on those who earn more than £80,000 a year.

Peston: "How much will you raise from this?"

Thornberry: "I don't know"

Peston: "Fantastic."#peston — Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) May 7, 2017

Jeremy Hunt dashed from the BBC to ITV, and Peston grilled him on Tory plans to put more money into mental health provision. Hunt said more needs to be done to stop discrimination against those suffering with mental illness.

The Health Secretary @Jeremy_Hunt admits the government could be doing more on mental health, highlighting discrimination at work #Peston pic.twitter.com/1GnuRs5o1q — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 7, 2017

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage rocked up to talk about his party’s terrible local election results. He said Ukip would not be disappearing, and likened the party to ‘Brexit insurance’.

.@Nigel_Farage tells #Peston why though @theresa_may might be talking the talk on Brexit there will always be a role for @UKIP pic.twitter.com/cvOXibv9lk — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 7, 2017

However, he did go on to suggest that the party might have a time limit after all: “If in two and half a years’ time Mrs May has delivered the kind of Brexit that voters wanted, then I think you can ask the question what is Ukip’s future, where does it go from here?” Sophy Ridge On Sunday The Sky News show went on the road to Nottingham this week. First up was the longest serving female MP in history Margaret Beckett. She said some people were voting Tory as “they don’t realise what the present government are actually doing.”

Dame Margaret Beckett says voters are leaving Labour because they "don't realise what the present government are actually doing" #Ridge pic.twitter.com/93ezZ6VOzU — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 7, 2017

Tory MP – and strong Remain supporter – Anna Soubry said Theresa May was getting a good reception from voters, and she hit out at the media for getting above its station by objecting to the Tories continued use of the “strong and stable” campaign slogan.

"Can we make a deal that that's the last time you say 'strong and stable leadership'?" @SophyRidgeSky to @Anna_Soubry #Ridge pic.twitter.com/ogBSBHaXE5 — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 7, 2017

On Brexit, Soubry said the rhetoric from Theresa May and her Brussels counterparts was similar to boxers ahead of a title bout and should not be taken too seriously.

Anna Soubry plays down a rift between Brussels and Number 10 #Ridge pic.twitter.com/IU7wWZwAjd — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 7, 2017

Former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who has now stepped down as an MP, warned his party does not have a “God-given right” to represent the working class in the UK.

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson says the Labour party doesn't have a "God-given right" to represent working class voters #Ridge pic.twitter.com/Jo4OJUiJpS — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 7, 2017

He called on Corbyn to prove his credentials to voters – “not just to hundreds of supporters at rallies in safe Labour seats.”

Corbyn "has to prove" he is the right man to lead the Labour party and "grasp the opportunity" at the General Election #Ridge pic.twitter.com/CG5PPocj26 — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 7, 2017

The Sunday Politics The Lib Dem former Health Minister Norman Lamb said the Tories plan to create 10,000 extra staff to help with mental health provision was built on “thin air” as no extra money had been announced.

.@normanlamb says the money going into mental health services "is simply not enough" #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/EAmDI6uCa6 — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 7, 2017

Shadow Justice Secretary – and Corbyn loyalist – Richard Burgon said Thursday’s elections were an “evening of mixed results” as he pointed to Andy Burnham’s mayoral win in Greater Manchester.

.@RichardBurgon says Labour are now focusing on winning the General Election after "mixed" local election results #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/R07Whxw7re — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 7, 2017

Ukip’s Neil Hamilton said his party was “keeping calm and carrying on” despite being left with only winning one councillor on Thursday.

Pienaar’s Politics Home Secretary Amber Rudd was quizzed on whether the Tories would repeat its pledge to get net migration below 100,000. She hinted it may be dropped from their manifesto – a full write-up is here.