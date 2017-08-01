Mary Berry has landed another BBC judging role, on new programme ‘Britain’s Best Cook’.
The cook, who is obviously best-known for ‘Great British Bake Off’, will be joined by another judge - who is yet to be cast - while Claudia Winkleman will host the show.
Sharing her excitement ahead of the eight-episode series, Mary said:“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on.
“This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.”
‘Britain’s Best Cook’ will test the “real-life expertise of truly great home cooks” with contestants making the food they enjoy having with their families.
In other words, don’t expect any water bath cooking or liquid nitrogen ice-cream.
Claudia is also excited to get started and said: “I am over the moon to be part of this show. Am slightly obsessed with Mary so will follow her around with my own moussaka for most of the filming. Apologies in advance.”
Mary has remained on our screens since her time on ‘Bake Off’ came to an end, thanks to ‘Mary Berry Everyday’, which aired in the Spring.