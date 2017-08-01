The cook, who is obviously best-known for ‘Great British Bake Off’ , will be joined by another judge - who is yet to be cast - while Claudia Winkleman will host the show.

Mary Berry has landed another BBC judging role, on new programme ‘Britain’s Best Cook’.

Sharing her excitement ahead of the eight-episode series, Mary said:“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on.

“This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.”