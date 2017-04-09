Mary Berry Launches Ready-Made Cakes Range After Years Of Persuading Us To Make Our Own

If Mary Berry still hasn’t convinced you to don an apron and lift your food mixer out of the loft, then you’re in luck, she’s about to launch her own range of ready-made cakes. After spending years as a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ encouraging us to make our own, Mary’s done the hard work for us.

PA Wire/PA Images Mary Berry during an afternoon tea for the launch of her line of ready made cakes with Finsbury food group at the Roof Gardens in Kensington, London.

Her Finsbury Food Group cakes are based on some of her original recipes, including lemon drizzle, chocolate, carrot and banana fudge. She said: “I am extremely proud of every single one. “Each cake is a faithful representation of some of my favourite recipes, and they taste fantastic. “I hope people enjoy eating them as much as we have enjoyed creating them.”

But despite being a champion for home cooking, Mary’s off-the-shelf creations will contain ingredients you won’t find in your kitchen cupboards, such as emulsifiers and preservatives. The former ‘Bake Off’ judge has previously spoken of her passion for home-made “as you know exactly what has gone into them — no oxidants or emulsifiers, no e-numbers or additives of any sort”. Her original chocolate cake recipe lists a handful of ingredients, but her ready-made Indulgent Chocolate Cake includes glycerol, soya lecithin, diglycerides of fatty acids and potassium sorbate.

A Finsbury Food Group spokesman said: “The nation’s Queen of Cakes is launching her very first range of cakes this spring, giving cake-lovers the chance to eat genuine Mary Berry cakes without having to set foot in the kitchen.” Mary can currently be seen on our screens in ‘Mary Berry Everyday’, which is her first show since she announced she was leaving ‘The Great British Bake Off’ following its switch to Channel 4. While Paul Hollywood chose to make the jump to a new channel, he’ll be judging the new series with cooking expert Prue Leith, while unlikely double act Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be stepping into Mel and Sue’s presenting shoes.