Mary Berry Divides Twitter With Controversial Opinion About Avocado On Toast

Mary Berry has divided Twitter by suggesting the best way to eat avocado is in a prawn cocktail, rather than smashed onto toast.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the 82-year-old said: “It’s very fashionable now to prepare avocado on toast. I can remember when we didn’t have them at all - now they’re everywhere. But this isn’t one of the nicest things to do with them. Better to add them to a prawn cocktail or to a little plate of smoked salmon or shrimps.”

On Twitter, die-hard avo on toast fans were appalled by the suggestion the brunch snack is anything but perfection.