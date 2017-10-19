The trio, who left the hit baking show when it was poached by Channel 4, will front ‘Mary, Mel and Sue’s Surprise Party’ for BBC One over the festive period.

The show will which will see them travel to South Wales to bring some Yuletide cheer to an area that’s experienced tough times.

They will celebrate a special group of residents, who have pulled together to open a community centre, which has become a lifeline for young children and pensioners, after their local school and post office closed.

Mary, Mel and Sue will surprise them with a very special festive party, where Mary will be creating a spectacular traditional Christmas dinner, while Mel and Sue will rally the troops and stage a magical back drop to the party.

They will also be giving the centre a face lift too, leaving the community with a legacy of their visit.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said in a statement: “What a lovely chance for BBC One to help bring a community together and give something back to some incredible volunteers this Christmas, especially when the surprise party is organised by Mary, Mel and Sue!”

The show marks the first time the trio have worked together since leaving ‘Bake Off’ last year.