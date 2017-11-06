Ministers Clueless Over Cost Of Replacing EU Agencies, Labour MP's Questions Reveal

Ministers are clueless as to how much it would cost the UK public purse to replace the EU’s regulatory functions if the country crashes out of Europe without a deal, it has emerged.

The staff, investment and buildings needed for the UK to maintain standards in vital areas like food safety, air travel and cross-border disease outbreaks have not been calculated, according to Parliamentary Questions by Labour MP Mary Creagh.

If Brexit Secretary David Davis and his team of negotiators fail to strike a deal with Brussels, the UK would immediately leave major EU agencies such as the European Aviation Safety Agency, the European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Creagh has called the Government “woefully unprepared for Brexit” after not one department - including the Department of Health, the Department for Transport and DEFRA - gave her a clear answer on what bill the UK would be left with to replace EU agencies’ work.

The Department for Health said: “We are not in a position to speculate on the cost to the public purse and the number of staff required to replicate the relevant functions the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.”