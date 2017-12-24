All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Mary, Mel And Sue's Big Christmas Thank You' Has Viewers Longing For Old BBC 'Bake Off'

    The trio have made a long-awaited comeback.

    24/12/2017 19:58 GMT

    There was a festive reunion for Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc on Christmas Eve, as they came together on TV for the first time since leaving ‘The Great British Bake Off’ last year. 

    The trio delighted viewers as they held their ‘Big Christmas Thank You’, which saw them come together to throw a party for the residents of a deserving community in the Welsh valleys. 

    BBC
    Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc reunited on 'Big Christmas Thank You'

    However, the one-off show had fans feeling nostalgic about the BBC version of ‘Bake Off’, which ended when Channel 4 snatched the rights to air it. 

    While the new incarnation has proved to be a hit along with new additions Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, that didn’t stop fans lamenting how the original stars were no longer part of the show. 

    Taking to Twitter, many longed for their return to ‘Bake Off’: 

    The threesome were clearly delighted to be back on screen together - and it didn’t seem like they were missing Paul Hollywood either. 

    As they reunited at the start of the show, Mel said to Mary: “It’s so nice to see you, Bez!”

    “It’s lovely to be back!” she replied. “The threesome!”

    Ouch. 

    BBC Pictures
    The trio with their former 'Bake Off' co-star Paul Hollywood

    Since leaving ‘Bake Off’ Mel and Sue have gone on to front various projects with the BBC - both together and individually - and will be at the helm of a reboot of ‘The Generation Game’ next year. 

    Mary has also continued to make her own cookery series for the BBC, as well as presenting ‘Secrets From Britain’s Great Houses’.

    Meanwhile, the Great British Bake Off’s Christmas special is set to air on Christmas Day at 7.40pm on Channel 4. 

    Conversations