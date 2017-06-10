‘Mary Poppins Returns’ director Rob Marshall has revealed that Julie Andrews was offered a cameo in the upcoming Disney sequel, but turned it down as she didn’t want to steal focus.

In the first ‘Mary Poppins’ film, Julie famously starred as the practically perfect nanny, winning Best Actress at the Academy Awards and helping make songs like ‘A Spoonful Of Sugar’ and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ famous all over the world.

However, with Emily Blunt about to take over the role in a new follow-up film, Julie has no desire to put in an appearance, as she wouldn’t want to take the shine off anyone else.