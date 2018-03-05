All Sections
    05/03/2018 11:30 GMT

    'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts During The Oscars With A First-Look At Emily Blunt As The Iconic Nanny

    But you'll have to wait until Christmas for the full thing.

    ‘Mary Poppins’ fans have received a spoonful of what to expect from the upcoming sequel with its first trailer. 

    A first-look of the new Disney film debuted during Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, with the clip later posted online. 

    While the trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of spoilers, it does offer a sneak peek at Emily Blunt in the role as the iconic nanny, first played by Julie Andrews in the classic 1964 Disney film. 

    Disney
    Emily Blunt is taking on the role of Mary Poppins

    The new film is set in London and will feature an older Michael and Jane Banks, played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, and a set of younger Banks children.   

    Original star Dick Van Dyke will appear in the sequel, and the cast also includes Meryl Streep as Mary’s eccentric cousin Topsy, Angela Lansbury will play Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers book, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Mary’s friend Jack. .

    Colin Firth also plays Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins.

    Disney
    Jane and Michael Banks are played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw 

    Fans have a bit of a wait to see the full film though, as ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ will not hit cinemas until December. 

    The trailer was not the only forthcoming release that was teased during Sunday’s Oscars, with a first-look at the sixth and final series of ‘House Of Cards’ airing during the TV coverage

    Production on series six of ‘House Of Cards’ was paused when sexual misconduct allegations were made against lead star Kevin Spacey last year, who has since been written out of the hit Netflix show. 

