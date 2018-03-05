‘Mary Poppins’ fans have received a spoonful of what to expect from the upcoming sequel with its first trailer.

A first-look of the new Disney film debuted during Sunday (4 March) night’s Oscars, with the clip later posted online.

While the trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of spoilers, it does offer a sneak peek at Emily Blunt in the role as the iconic nanny, first played by Julie Andrews in the classic 1964 Disney film.