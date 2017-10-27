An unfinished portrait of Mary, Queen of Scots, is believed to have been found hidden beneath a 16th-century painting during a major research project. The image of a woman, which experts say has “compelling similarities” to other depictions of the queen, was discovered by an X-ray of a portrait of Sir John Maitland, the Lord Chancellor of Scotland between 1586 and 1595. The 1589 painting by Dutch portrait artist Adrian Vanson was among a number of works to be examined by conservator Dr Caroline Rae as part of research by the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) and the Courtauld Institute of Art in London.

National Galleries Adrian Vanson’s Sir John Maitland, 1st Lord Maitland of Thirlestane (1589) and an X-ray view which reveals a portrait hidden underneath the top paint layers

Dr Rae was examining the techniques used by Vanson and Adam de Colone when an x-ray that can penetrate paint layers picked up a lead sketch of a woman underneath the Maitland painting. She was able to trace the outline, forming a similar picture to depictions of the controversial queen made during her lifetime.

Researchers suggest Mary’s execution in 1587, two years before the inscribed date on the Maitland painting, may be the reason the portrait was covered over or abandoned by the artist. Dr Rae said: “Using technical art history, it is possible to illuminate artists’ materials and techniques for the first time in centuries, to discern copies and forgeries and to explore questions of authorship and workshop practice.

Imagno via Getty Images Mary Stuart, Queen of the Scots, by Jean Clouet, 1559