A light, quick and enlivening supper dish, this version of masala prawns is somewhere between a ‘wet’ and a ‘dry’ curry, with just enough sauce to stick to the shellfish and moisten the rice.

This is easily enough for supper for two. Increase the prawns to 450g if you’re serving four and add an extra onion and another tomato. Everything else can stay the same.

If you want to make it richer and dial down the heat a tad, stir through a tablespoon of double cream at the end.