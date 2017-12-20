Man Appears In Court After 2 Police Officers Hit By Maserati In Brent

A man who was charged after two police officers were seriously injured after being hit by a Maserati has appeared in court.

The officers, who remain in hospital in hospital in a critical but stable condition, were helping deal with an unrelated early-morning incident when they were struck on the A406 in Neasden on Sunday 17 December at 3.40am.

Mohammed Shisq, 51, of Gorseway, Hatfield, Herts was charged on Monday, 18 December, with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath.