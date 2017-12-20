Man Appears In Court After 2 Police Officers Hit By Maserati In Brent

A man who was charged after two police officers were seriously injured after being hit by a Maserati has appeared in court.
The officers, who remain in hospital in hospital in a critical but stable condition, were helping deal with an unrelated early-morning incident when they were struck on the A406 in Neasden on Sunday 17 December at 3.40am.
Mohammed Shisq, 51, of Gorseway, Hatfield, Herts was charged on Monday, 18 December, with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 December where he pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Application for bail was denied by the court and the 51-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 16 January 2018.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “It is incidents such as this that act as a stark reminder of the uncertainties of police work and the dangers that officers face every day when they put on their uniforms or start their shifts to go and help the public.
“These officers were helping their colleagues respond to another incident when they were struck by a car.
“Police officers are trained to respond to horrific incidents such as that, but to do so knowing that it is your colleagues who are in need of help takes the utmost professionalism.
“Thanks to all the officers and emergency services who rushed to attend and all the medical staff who continue to care for my officers.”
The police constables, based in Brent borough in north west London, were returning to a marked police vehicle parked on the A406 near Brent Park in Neasden when they were struck.