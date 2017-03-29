All Sections
    STYLE
    29/03/2017 17:32 BST

    Mastectomy Swimwear Is Better Than Ever

    Finally, fashion and comfort are fusing.

    Let’s be fair, post-surgery clothing has long been associated with the old-fashioned, but things are looking up as its shaken off its stuffy connotations. 

    With brands now catering to a large customer base of women who’ve had breast cancer, swimwear is stepping up its game. 

    According to Cancer Research UK, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. 

    Post-surgery can be an extremely difficult time for some as women learn to adjust to surgical scars, and multiple bodily changes - both mentally and physically. 

    With summer just around the corner, we’ve picked out a few mastectomy swimwear options that are everything in one: affordable, comfortable and fashionable. 

    • Seychelles Multiway Bandeau Bikini
      Nicola Jane
      £37.99, Nicolajane.com
    • Lands' End Women's Regular Mastectomy Tugless Soft Cup Dot Print Swimsuit
      Lands' End
      £40, Landsend.com
    • Amoena Melbourne Soft Cup Mastectomy Swimsuit
      Figleaves
      £31.20, Figleaves.com
    • Post Surgery Colour Flash Swimsuit
      Asda
      £14, Asda.com
    • Rainbow Flower
      Anita Care
      £104.95, anita.com
    • Post Surgery Secret Slimming™ Swimsuit
      Marks Spencer
      £35, MarksAndSpencer.com
    • Black Sea Mastectomy Shaping Swimsuit
      Figleaves
      £25.50, Figleaves.com
    • Post Surgery Stripe Swimsuit
      Asda
      £14, Asda.com
    • Albertinia Swimsuit
      Anita Care
      £75.95, anita.com
    • Lands' End Black Tugless Soft Cup Mastectomy Swimsuit
      Lands' End
      £35.00, Debenhams.com

