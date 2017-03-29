Let’s be fair, post-surgery clothing has long been associated with the old-fashioned, but things are looking up as its shaken off its stuffy connotations.

With brands now catering to a large customer base of women who’ve had breast cancer, swimwear is stepping up its game.

According to Cancer Research UK, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Post-surgery can be an extremely difficult time for some as women learn to adjust to surgical scars, and multiple bodily changes - both mentally and physically.

With summer just around the corner, we’ve picked out a few mastectomy swimwear options that are everything in one: affordable, comfortable and fashionable.