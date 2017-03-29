Let’s be fair, post-surgery clothing has long been associated with the old-fashioned, but things are looking up as its shaken off its stuffy connotations.
With brands now catering to a large customer base of women who’ve had breast cancer, swimwear is stepping up its game.
According to Cancer Research UK, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
Post-surgery can be an extremely difficult time for some as women learn to adjust to surgical scars, and multiple bodily changes - both mentally and physically.
With summer just around the corner, we’ve picked out a few mastectomy swimwear options that are everything in one: affordable, comfortable and fashionable.
-
Seychelles Multiway Bandeau BikiniNicola Jane
-
Lands' End Women's Regular Mastectomy Tugless Soft Cup Dot Print SwimsuitLands' End
-
Amoena Melbourne Soft Cup Mastectomy SwimsuitFigleaves
-
Post Surgery Colour Flash SwimsuitAsda
-
Rainbow FlowerAnita Care
-
Post Surgery Secret Slimming™ SwimsuitMarks Spencer
-
Black Sea Mastectomy Shaping SwimsuitFigleaves
-
Post Surgery Stripe SwimsuitAsda
-
Albertinia SwimsuitAnita Care
-
Lands' End Black Tugless Soft Cup Mastectomy SwimsuitLands' End