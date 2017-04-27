‘Masterchef’ Viewers Are Losing It Over Chef Shaun Rankin’s Pronunciation Of ‘Chorizo’, But Who’s Right?

How do you pronounce ‘chorizo’? That is the question ‘Masterchef’ viewers have been debating after a top chef gave his own spin on the pronunciation of the word.
Chef Shaun Rankin featured on Wednesday’s edition of the BBC food competition when he was heard telling the 12 remaining contestants that the dish they would be cooking contained “chorizo puree” and “chorizo jam”.
But the chef’s pronunciation of the spicy Spanish sausage had viewers in a spin, which he pronounced ‘shor-ree-zo’, as opposed to the more commonly-heard ‘chor-it-zo’.
It didn’t take long for fans of the show to call him out on Twitter...
So who’s right? Well, according to experts, the chef may well have been pronouncing the word correctly all along.
Richard Ehrlich, chairman of the Guild of Food Writers, told The Guardian: “It’s choreetho or choreeso, not choritzo.”
However, it really depends where you are in Spain when you pronounce it.
Confused? Us too.
MasterChef will air tonight, Thursday, at 8pm and a final Friday 30-minute episode at 8:30pm.