Gregg Wallace has revealed that his fellow ‘Masterchef’ judge John Torode was “told off” by BBC bosses after he claimed the pair weren’t friends.

Last month, the TV chef admitted that when the cameras stop rolling on the BBC cooking competition, he avoids Gregg, even if they’re in the same pub.

John told The Mirror: “It’s funny, we’ve never been friends. We’ve not been to each other’s houses.